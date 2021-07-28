Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Increases By 200.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on shares of ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $349.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 52 week low of $134.88 and a 52 week high of $365.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.58.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

