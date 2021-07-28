Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Decreases By 63.6%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. CSP has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $46.55 million, a PE ratio of 530.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

