Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Increases By 213.1%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 213.1% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EONGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of E.On stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

