Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Drops By 96.4%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ELEZF remained flat at $$24.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753. Endesa has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97.

Get Endesa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.