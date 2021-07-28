Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Declines By 67.4%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
HYMTF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890. Hyundai Motor has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
