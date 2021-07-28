Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Declines By 67.4%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HYMTF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890. Hyundai Motor has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.