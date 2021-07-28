Short Interest in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Declines By 87.2%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $223.67 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $234.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.35.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.27.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

