Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Drops By 99.9%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPNFF remained flat at $$0.11 on Wednesday. 132,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14. ImagineAR has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.