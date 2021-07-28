Short Interest in ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Drops By 99.9%

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IPNFF remained flat at $$0.11 on Wednesday. 132,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14. ImagineAR has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
ImagineAR Company Profile
