Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Expands By 181.7%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the June 30th total of 56,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of FSTR opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.04. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

