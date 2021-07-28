Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Declines By 66.7%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Shares of MARPS opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.