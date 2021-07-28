Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Increases By 400.0%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MAURY stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93. Marui Group has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $531.61 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

