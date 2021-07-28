Short Interest in Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Increases By 1,650.0%

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS MEGGY opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

