Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Declines By 74.3%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MXSG remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 847,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,743. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. Mexus Gold US has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
Mexus Gold US Company Profile
