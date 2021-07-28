Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Expands By 581.0%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 581.0% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NIOBF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. NioCorp Developments has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Tuesday.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

