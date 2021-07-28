Short Interest in Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Expands By 1,600.0%

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Parnell Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26.
About Parnell Pharmaceuticals
