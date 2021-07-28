Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Increases By 258.0%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,200 shares, an increase of 258.0% from the June 30th total of 287,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 447.0 days.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83. Polymetal International has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $28.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POYYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

