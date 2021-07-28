Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Decreases By 75.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSTVY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

