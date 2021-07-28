Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Decreases By 75.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PSTVY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $23.10.
About Postal Savings Bank of China
