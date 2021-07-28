Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Expands By 12,000.0%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ARFXF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.04.
About ProMIS Neurosciences
