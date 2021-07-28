Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Expands By 12,000.0%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARFXF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.04.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

