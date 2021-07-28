Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Declines By 90.0%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus stock traded down $5.34 on Wednesday, hitting $90.45. 679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.99. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

