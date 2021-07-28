Short Interest in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Rises By 347.4%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 347.4% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

PUYI stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Puyi has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

