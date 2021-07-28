Short Interest in PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) Expands By 206.1%

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 206.1% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PWCO remained flat at $$0.07 on Wednesday. PwrCor has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About PwrCor

PwrCor, Inc provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services.

