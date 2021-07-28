Short Interest in Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Increases By 5,500.0%

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sibling Group stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Sibling Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

