Short Interest in Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Increases By 5,500.0%

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIBE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sibling Group stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Sibling Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.
Sibling Group Company Profile
