Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rises By 227.1%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 227.1% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of SCMWY stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.81. 3,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,956. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.01. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

