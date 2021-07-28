Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rises By 227.1%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 227.1% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of SCMWY stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.81. 3,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,956. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.01. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
