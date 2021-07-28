Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Expands By 634.0%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a growth of 634.0% from the June 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSOI opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, improve maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduce inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients.

