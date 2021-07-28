Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Expands By 634.0%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a growth of 634.0% from the June 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TSOI opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
