Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Decreases By 84.3%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,128. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

