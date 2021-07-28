Short Interest in Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Expands By 2,227.3%

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 2,227.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TYPMF stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

About Tyro Payments

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

