Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Increases By 336.7%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, a growth of 336.7% from the June 30th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Verano stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Verano has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

