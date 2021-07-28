Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Grows By 733.3%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivendi stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

