Short Interest in W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Decreases By 83.2%

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of W Technologies stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. W Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82.
W Technologies Company Profile
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for W Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.