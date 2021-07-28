Short Interest in W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Decreases By 83.2%

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of W Technologies stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. W Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82.

W Technologies Company Profile

W Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities or to engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in providing social media and mobile marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Winning Edge International, Inc and changed its name to W Technologies, Inc in 2007.

