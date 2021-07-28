Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Announces Earnings Results

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

SSTK stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,092. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

