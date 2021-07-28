Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE:SIA opened at C$16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.30. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.95 and a 1-year high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIA. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.03.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$48,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,177,498. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $306,380.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

