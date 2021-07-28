Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.52. Signet Jewelers posted earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after buying an additional 683,400 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $104,364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 157.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after acquiring an additional 505,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,575 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.64. 12,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

