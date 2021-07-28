Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $75.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $104,364,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 157.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after buying an additional 505,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

