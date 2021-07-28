Silicom (SILC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Silicom has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $295.90 million, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.75. Silicom has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SILC. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

