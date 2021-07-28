Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Down 2.1%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.03 and last traded at $135.16. Approximately 830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 230,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $55,841,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 426,321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

