Silk Road Medical (SILK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Silk Road Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,399 shares of company stock worth $3,795,209 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

