Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

SFNC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. 19,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,064. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

