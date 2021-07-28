Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIOX. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $102.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

