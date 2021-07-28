Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.00

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.56), with a volume of 457296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.55).

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.