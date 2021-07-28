Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $16,176,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $5,160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 113,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. 6,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

