SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 508 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 261.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

HI opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.