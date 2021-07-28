SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.06.

SLM opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01. SLM has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

