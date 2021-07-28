Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Small Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

