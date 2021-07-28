SmartCash Market Cap Reaches $8.68 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and $554,441.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.74 or 0.05761844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.75 or 0.01272058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00345830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00123254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00570930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00337898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00259598 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

