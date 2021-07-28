Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.
SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
