Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after purchasing an additional 531,091 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,051,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth approximately $126,659,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 132,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,009,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 171,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

