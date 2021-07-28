Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 4,172 ($54.51) and last traded at GBX 4,058 ($53.02), with a volume of 44992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,049 ($52.90).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £113.01.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

