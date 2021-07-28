Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) EVP Leonard L. Ott Sells 740 Shares

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $10,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Socket Mobile stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.72. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $35.00.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 24.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Socket Mobile in the first quarter worth $137,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

