SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Trading Down 2.2%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 7,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 207,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85.

About SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

