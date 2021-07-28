South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

SPFI opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $421.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.67.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

