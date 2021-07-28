Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. 8,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.08.
About Southern First Bancshares
