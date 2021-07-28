Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. 8,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.