Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $51.24 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.60.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 805.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 513,249 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 456,569 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,015,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,103 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

