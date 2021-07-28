Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $51.24 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 805.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 513,249 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 456,569 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,015,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,103 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
